ISLAMABAD - Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide to the would-be prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief — who stood victorious on five National Assembly seats — will likely retain his NA-131 Lahore seat as the party may face a tough completion from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz if it was vacated.

In an informal chat with reporters at his residence, Bukhari, who was also the chief of Khan’s election campaign for NA-53 Islamabad, said that he wanted Khan to retain the NA-53 seat for being its importance because of the capital. “But practically, it would be better for the PTI chief to retain his NA-131 Lahore seats,” he said. He said that the party would have to find a logical solution as by-elections would be difficult.

In July 25 elections, Khan won five National Assembly seats, each one from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Mianwali and Bannu. Under the relevant election laws, he can retain only one seat, vacating the rest of four.

Answering questions, Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari said that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa former chief minister Pervaiz Khattak and former provincial minister Atif Khan were strong contenders for the provincial chief minister slot but a final decision was yet to be taken in this regard.

He further said that the party had not yet decided about its candidate for the Punjab chief minister slot but ruled out the possibility that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Pervez Elahi would be the party’s candidate for the coveted position.

Responding to other queries, he said that he was not a contender for a PTI ticket for NA-53 Islamabad seat) in case Khan vacated the seat. “I have never been remained a contender for the NA-53 ticket and took the party’s local leadership into confidence when Khan asked me to lead his campaign,” he said. Bukhari said that he had never remained a contender for any position in the PTI but always put in his efforts whenever Khan gave him some specific tasks like his campaign for the NA-53 constituency.

Talking about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s summons issued to him in connection with his offshore companies, Bukhari said that he had explained to the NAB about his businesses abroad and told the bureau that his family had been settled in the UK for the last 40 years. “I have told the NAB that I neither went abroad 10 years ago nor laundered any money from Pakistan,” he said adding that he was a British born and his family had businesses in the UK for decades. He claimed that perhaps the NAB was satisfactory with his answers.

Bukhari said that he was surprised by the overwhelming response of the voters in Islamabad as Khan defeated his rival and PML-N candidate and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with a big margin. “I was worried at some point of time when the PML-N held two rallies with a sizeable crowd in NA-53,” he said.

He stressed that he would continue his efforts to resolve the problems of the people of NA-53 particularly and the capital generally. He admitted that there were rifts within the local leadership of the party and said, “That was the reasons that I was asked to lead the campaign.”

“I have never been to Attock, my home constituency, for the election campaign and running the election campaign for NA-53 was my first experience and my first love as well.” He said that he told Khan that he would keep on pushing him to resolve issues of NA-53 and said that water scarcity was the biggest issue of the capital.

Bukhari said that many overseas Pakistani businessmen were approaching the PTI after its victory in the election and many of them were ready to invest in Pakistan. “Today a famous UK-based Pakistani businessman and owner of a car-manufacturing company rang me up and expressed his willingness to establish a car production unit in Pakistan,” he claimed.