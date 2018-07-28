Share:

LONDON - Journalist, author and former wife of Pakistan Tehreek –e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Reham Khan has said that power isn't easy and Imran will have to make compromises which will prove in the next few days if Imran is ready for the country's top slot.

Speaking to an Indian news channel, Reham said that she was surprised the Pakistani nation was shocked with the result of the election when it had been clear.

Reham further added that even the international media had been calling it the dirtiest election ever but she could not have imagined that it would be this dirty.

While speaking about the election result, the journalist said that people have been calling Imran 'Prime Minister-select' for some time now.

"We have been calling him the Prime Minister select for some time now and I've been stating for a few weeks now that he has been waiting to be crowned. But heavy is the head that wears the crown."

She said: "The crown comes at a huge price: his integrity," adding, "It has cost him all of his integrity, which is a tragic fall for a hero." Reham further added the crown comes with a lot of compromises.

Speaking about foreign policy, Reham said in the past Imran and his Ministers have said some controversial things when it came to foreign policy matters.