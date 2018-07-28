Share:

More rain forecast

Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Friday with experts predicting more rains during the next couple of days. In Lahore, strong winds started blowing in the morning that followed by scattered rains, disturbing routine life by causing inundation on portions of roads and roadsides. Overcast conditions, winds and scattered rains made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. .–Staff Reporter

Man stabbed to death in street fight

A man was killed and his brother injured in a street fight in Mughalpura police limits Friday, police said. According to the police, Saleem and his neighbour Yousaf traded barbs over a petty issue. Later, Yousaf allegedly stabbed Saleem to death and injured his brother Waseem , police said, adding that the condition of Waseem was also stated to be critical. Police have registered a case but the accused is still at large.–Staff Reporter

Op against signboards on The Mall

The district administration Friday removed 90 percent illegal size signboards from the shops on The Mall. Assistant Commissioner Sifdar Virk supervised the late night operation that was backed by the police. Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq said removal of signboards will increase beauty of The Mall. Twenty teams of district administration also remove the political banners which were put up by candidates before the general elections. Political slogans banners, streamers were removed from Mall Road, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Road, Canal Road, Lower Mall and Johar Town.–Staff Reporter

81 faculty members get awards

The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has paid cash awards and appreciation certificates to its 81 faculty members for best research in their relevant disciplines. A function was held at Syndicate Hall with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor in the chair. The VC gave away certificates to the best researchers and appreciated their role in promoting research culture. Director Research Prof Dr Shagufta Naz briefed the VC about the project. A total of 81 faculty members were nominated for the incentive The VC said: “We will provide all facilities and sources to promote research in the institution.”–Staff Reporter

Prof Javed Akram becomes UHS VC

Prof Javed Akram on Friday assumed charge as Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences (UHS). Founding VC of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences/Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Islamabad and Ex-Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore will serve as VC of UHS for four years. He specializes in infectious diseases, diabetes and hypertension management. He holds MRCP (UK), FRCP (LONDON), FRCP (Edinburgh), FACC (USA), FACP (USA) and FASIM (USA) degrees. He is also medical adviser to the Royal College of Physicians, London. He has served at several clinical, academic and administrative positions and has six books, over 400 research papers, and the PM Gold Medal for research in the field of Parkinson’s disease (1999), the Best Research Award (2005-06) by the National Academy of Medical Sciences, and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (2011) by the President of Pakistan to his credit. –Staff Reporter

DPO praised for bringing women to vote

The Punjab Police on Friday praised the Bhakkar DPO for ensuring participation of women in the voting process during the general election in Bhakkar, Jarandwala and Kalorkot. There had been a clash between two rival groups during the general elections of 1997 in which women had been targeted and since then they were forbidden by the local tribal elders from casting votes. However, Bhakkar DPO Khurram Shakoor directed Kalorkot SDPO Muhammad Tahir and Jandawala SHO Muhammad Shamsheer to engage locals in talks. The police team managed to convince the locals to allow women to vote. As a result, women of Jandawala Manjhar cast their votes after 21 years without any fear on July 25 general elections in NA-97 and PP-89. The Punjab Police IG has said that honest and dutiful officers are the pride and asset of the department and that all officers and officials should continue to serve with great enthusiasm and sense of patriotism. He said that police darbars are being established in all districts of the province to appreciate the young personnel of the force and that the cops who performed security and patrol duty during elections will be given appreciation certificates..–Staff Reporter