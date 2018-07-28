Share:

Body set up to fix parking problems at courts

Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durani has constituted a committee to fix security and parking problems at courts in Lahore. The chief secretary formed the committed while chairing a meeting to deliberate upon the proposals by Lahore Bar Association at Civil Secretariat here on Friday. The Lahore commissioner will head the body while reps of Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar Association will be its members. Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that lawyers play an important role in providing justice. He hoped the lawyers would continue playing their role for the cause. Senior officials also attended the meeting.–Staff Reporter

Rehab centre sealed

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday sealed an illegal drug treatment and rehabilitation hospital after evacuating 215 inmates. According to details, during the suo moto hearing of the addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres, Chief Operating Officer PHC apprised Chief Justice Saqib Nisar about the Commission’s action against these centres across the province. Dr Ajmal also told about the Aamir Chishti Hospital, which had been functioning illegally without registration from the PHC, and detaining inmates in subhuman conditions. The CJ had directed the police to arrest its administrators and seal the premises. The Gujjarpura police had registered an FIR, and arrested Imran Chishti, administrator of the Hospital. Under the supervision of the PHC, the action was taken jointly by the district administration, health authority and city police. 215 inmates were evacuated to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health, where the patients were screened. After essential treatment, they were allowed to go with their families. In May this year, the Hospital was sealed by the PHC, but its owners illegally broke open the seal, and resumed the operations. The PHC had directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against the violators.–Staff Reporter

Secretary visits drug testing lab

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Ali Bahadur Qazi visited the Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL) Lahore on Friday. Additional Secretary Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail and Director DTL Dr Shafiqur Rehman briefed the secretary about the procedure and performance of the baboratory. Ali Bahadur Qazi was informed that Drug Testing Laboratory Lahore was established in 1970, and revamped in 2016. The Laboratory of Government Chemist (LGC) UK conducted audit of the DTL, and on its report, NESPAK and LDA revamped the laboratory as per the direction of Chief Minister Punjab under the supervision of Director General Punjab Forensic Sciences Agency (PFSA) and Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. –Staff Reporter