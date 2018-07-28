Share:

islamabad - Islamabad High Court Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Friday filed an application before the Supreme Judicial Council requesting it to issue directions to authorities concerned for the provision of seven years’ record of the Supreme Court and all high courts judges’ residential renovation and cost incurred on these renovation.

Justice Siddiqui, for the purpose of defence, also requested the SJC to issue directions to the Capital Development Authority for provision of the record on the basis of which allegations were levelled against him.

The IHC judge has been facing a reference in the SJC and the council will take up the reference in open court on July 30 wherein evidence will be recorded.

The SJC had decided the open court trial of Justice Siddiqui on his application filed in pursuance of the top court’s May 10 judgment.

It will be the first time in the judicial history of Pakistan that trial of a sitting judge of the superior court will be conducted in open court on his request.

“For the purposes of defence of the applicant (Justice Siddiqui) with regard to allegations levelled in the complaint and statement of allegations, applicant requires following information/documents, production of which is not possible for the applicant, except through intervention of this august Council,” Justice Siddiqui stated.

Regarding residential renovation of residencies of judges, the details sought by Justice Siddiqui include total expenditures incurred on the maintenance of each official accommodation in the occupation of judges of the top court, Federal Shariat Court and all the high courts.

It also included expenses incurred on the houses owned by the judges but declared official accommodations.

Justice Siddiqui also requested for directions for provision of list and particulars of those judges of superior courts, who despite having official accommodations kept on receiving or still receiving house rent allowance Rs65,000 per month.

The application further requested for details of furniture and other articles provided in the official accommodations at state expense, intervening period of maintenance, change of furniture and other household articles as well as details of alteration, modification and additions made on the direction of judges in the official accommodations occupied by them.

The instant application of Justice Siddiqui also mentioned the details of record on the basis of which allegations have been levelled against him.

“For the purposes of defence of applicant with regard to allegations levelled in the complaint statement of allegations and affidavits sworn as evidence, applicant requires following information/documents, production of which is not possible for the applicant, except through intervention of this august Council,” he added.

The application requested for details and comparative statement of expenses incurred on all official accommodations by the CDA on its pool, including House No. 23-H, St. No. 12, F-6/3, Islamabad and also on the list of PWD, notification of the retirement of Shahid Singha, allotment letter of plot in favour of Manzoor Ahmed Shah, details of inquiries and criminal proceedings initiated against Ali Anwar Gopang and status of inquiry about illegal appointments made by him and about his son Kashif Anwar Gopang.

The application also requested for the list of all relatives of Ali Anwar Gopang working in the CDA, details of judicial proceedings, including contempt of court against Ali Anwar Gopang.

Details of inquiries and criminal proceedings against Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu and different judicial proceedings pending against him and observations made against his conduct by the IHC, in particular regarding cases of diplomatic shuttle service contract, carved out plots from the parks, playgrounds, green areas and of providing direct access to the petrol pumps, CNG Stations from the Islamabad Highway, instead of service road are also requested to be sought.

The application further requested for record of house, which was vacated by Tariq Aziz, the then Principal Secretary to General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf, detail of expenditures incurred by CDA/PWD on the direction of earlier occupant, details of alterations, modifications and additions made on the behest of Tariq Aziz.

Justice Siddiqui also requested the SJC to ascertain the questions as to who issued direction for conversion of house’s terrace into a BAR and who instructed for encroachment on both sides of green area of the house and installing concrete blocks at the time of allotment of the house to him.

Justice Siddiqui prayed that CDA/PWD may be directed to furnish above information and material before august Supreme Judicial Council with an advance copy to the applicant along with material if any.

He also prayed that by issuance of necessary direction to AGPR, Provincial Accountant Generals, PWD, CDA and Provincial C&W Departments may be issued for production of record before SJC with an advance copy to the applicant along with material, if any.

Meanwhile, an advocate Tariq Asad sent a letter to President of Pakistan and complained that he had filed a reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan in SJC but no step so far had been taken in this regard.

“It is, therefore, respectfully prayed that since the reference is against the Chief Justice of Pakistan; hence the next most senior Judge of the Supreme Court may be directed to initiate the reference filed by the applicant as Chairman Supreme Judicial Council within due course,” Advocate Asad’s three-page letter stated.

The letter added that the chief justice was performing functions as a Chief Executive of the state and interfering into the affairs of other organs of State.

It added that the performance of chief justice was in excess of his constitutional powers and jurisdiction e.g. inaugurating the projects that is the obligation of executive to perform; focusing to commence the projects of “Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam and Fund—2018” established on the directives of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while ignoring his duty to perform his judicial work and promote the system of administration of justice in the country.

It further stated that under the constitution, the chief justice enjoyed a key position that may either promote the judicial system or subvert it as there was none above him to check except SJC.

“In the reference, it has been elaborated how he granted relief to Malik Riaz against the due process of law and how a target killer of 444 citizens by fake police encounters has been bailed out and in the near future he would be acquitted and again posted against some important position. Today Malik Riaz, Asif Zardari and Anwar Rao are the biggest mafias involved in land grabbing, money laundering and fake police encounters.”

Advocate Asad in his reference before the SJC stated: “If after inquiring the facts and law, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, the learned Chief Justice of Pakistan is found guilty of misconduct, the Council may report to His Excellency, the President of Pakistan in accordance with clause (a) and (b) of sub Article 5 of Article 209 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 for necessary action in accordance with law.” It was further prayed that since the reference was against the chief justice who is also chairman SJC, therefore the reference may be presented to the next senior most member of the Supreme Judicial Council.