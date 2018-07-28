Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Kashmir Council European Union (KC-EU) has welcomed Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan's stance on the issue of Jammu & Kashmir in his victory speech.

It is important to mention that in his first address to nation as leader of the largest political party after the elections, Imran Khan suggested the leaders of Pakistan and India should hold talks and resolve all the issues including the Kashmir dispute.

Praising the Imran Khan's speech specially its part on Kashmir, Kashmir Council EU Chairman Ali Raza Syed congratulated Imran Khan on his party victory in the elections. Imran Khan's stance in his first speech proves that he gives importance to the Kashmir issue. He hoped that prior to any decision on the issue, Imran would take Kashmiris' leadership in confidence.

He also asked India to stop abuses of human rights in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and to give positive response to Imran's stance on Kashmir. He further said Kashmiri leadership should also be part of the possible dialogue in order to maintain a durable resolution of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally acknowledged disputed territory and Kashmiris who suffered due to the issue of Kashmir for last seven decades, are basic part to the dispute," he emphasised.

He also asked the international community to play its role for prevention of violation of human rights in Indian Held Kashmir in order to prepare appropriate ground for peaceful resolution of issue of Kashmir. He said that the people of Kashmir have offered matchless sacrifices for the resolution of Kashmir dispute and the use of brutal force by India cannot stop them from continuing the struggle to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination.

Ali Raza Syed said that the people of Kashmir are determined to continue their peaceful struggle for liberation of Kashmir till its logical end.