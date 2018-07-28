Share:

GUJRANWALA-PTI candidate for PP-54 Rizwan Aslam Butt Friday blamed rigging by the returning officers for his defeat and submitted an application for recounting of votes.

Rizwan Aslam Butt while talking to the media alleged that after counting of 100 polling stations he was at the top with a lead of 15,000 votes. "But later the returning officer declared the result in favour of the PML-N candidate after allegedly receiving millions of rupees from him," he claimed. He also alleged that returning officers did not provide Form 45 to his polling agents.

He appealed the Chief Election Commissioner, Chief Justice of Pakistan and party leader Imran Khan to take notice of the rigging. Meanwhile hundreds of PTI workers also staged a protest over allegedly rigging and chanted slogans.

RO office attacked in NA-74

SIALKOT -PTI's losing candidate in NA-74 Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas and hundreds of workers staged a demonstration in Pasrur city.

They blocked traffic for two hours on various inter-city roads by burning tyres against the defeat of PTI candidate Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas.

While addressing the protesting PTI workers, he said that he was winning the general election till the noon on Thursday but later the presiding officer and returning officer allegedly started changing the results due to which he was declared defeated. Later, the outraged PTI workers also attacked the office of the Local Returning officer in Pasrur city with stones, bricks and wooden sticks. They also chanted slogans against the local administration. After the two-hour protest, the protesters dispersed. Local police have not yet registered any case against the protesters.