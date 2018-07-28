Share:

rawalpindi - A 28-year-old man attempted to commit suicide near Raza Plaza, Chaklala Sceheme III, within limits of Police Station (PS) Airport, informed sources on Friday. Rescue 1122 rushed the victim to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as Abdullah. Family members told media that the man attempted to end his life due to a domestic dispute.

According to sources, a man named Abdullah (28) attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan in his house located near Raza Plaza, Chakala Scheme III. However, the family members spotted him hanging to the fan and rescued him immediately. They called Rescue 1122 that shifted the victim to BBH for medical treatment. A doctor told media that the condition of victim is critical as he received cervical injury.

Local police mentioned the occurrence of incident in daily crime register and began investigation.