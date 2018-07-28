Share:

HAFIZABAD-A man gunned down his wife along with four-month-old son and threw the dead bodies into Jhang Branch Canal here in Sukheke Mandi on Friday.

According to police source, Zafar Iqbal, resident of Sukheke Mandi tied the knot with Aisha Bibi, resident of Sheikhupura about two years ago. The couple, however, failed developed cordial relations and used to quarrel over minor issues. The strained situation drew Aisha to settle with her parents in Sheikhupura. Few days ago, Zafar Iqbal visited his in-laws house and brought back his wife and son Ali Haider with him. On Friday, the couple again clashed over some issue and exchanged harsh words. In the meanwhile, Zafar Iqbal pulled out his pistol and shot dead his wife and son and later threw the dead bodies into Jhang Branch Canal with the help of his two accomplices Imran and Azam. On information, Rescue 1122 divers rushed to the scene and started search for the dead bodies. The police have arrested the accused and the two co-accused are at large.

Couple, daughter die in roof collapse



INP

SHEIKHUPURA

A couple and their daughter died and another suffered injuries when roof of their house collapsed here Friday morning. Rescue sources informed that the incident occurred in Bhiki area where the roof of a dilapidated house during heavy rain. Resultantly, head of the family, his wife and a daughter died under the debris while another girl got injured. Rescue 1122 rescuers and locals pulled out the dead bodies and injured from under the debris.