CHINIOT-The supporters of losing PTI candidate attacked the vehicle of MNA-elect of PML-N and damaged his vehicle here on Friday. According to police, the incident occurred in front of District and Sessions Court a mob attacked the vehicle of MNA-elect Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh.

Qaisar Sheikh won the elections from NA-100 Chiniot defeating PTI's Zulfiqar Ali Shah. The losing candidate submitted petition to Returning Officer for recounting of votes. The petition was fixed for hearing at 3pm on Friday (today). When the MNA-elect was coming for hearing of the petition, charged workers of PTI attacked the vehicle with sticks and stones. The windscreen and body of vehicle was damaged. The driver, however, sped up the car due to which Qaisar Sheikh remained unhurt. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and dispersed the mob.

Qaisar Sh while addressing a press conference here at Press Club blamed the opponent candidate and PTI worker for attack on his life. He said that he has also submitted application to the Chiniot DPO to take legal action against the accused who made an attempt on his life.

Spokesperson of for the District Police, Muhammad Waqas, however, claimed that the police did not receive any application so far, adding that legal action would be taken after submission of application.

Meanwhile, the losing candidate Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah also condemned the incident as unethical and unjust.