PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa arrested accused Shafiq Ullah, Treasurer (BPS-19), and Pir Asfandyar, Procurement Officer (BPS-18), of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, allegedly involved in embezzlement of university funds worth millions of rupees allocated for purchase of IT equipment, furniture, lab chemicals and equipment.

The accused persons in connivance with Dr Ihsan Ali, vice chancellor AWKUM illegally purchased sub-standard IT and lab equipment, chemicals and furniture from their already selected blue-eyed contractors in criminal violation of government procurement laws.

Pir Asfandyar, with other accused persons, misused his authority and illegally issued supply orders for the purchase of furniture on highly exorbitant rates, to the favourite bidder on already expired tender.

Further, he manoeuvred the procurement process for purchase of lab chemicals and IT and lab equipment and illegally issued supply orders on highly exorbitant rates.

Accused Shafiq Ullah, on other hand, illegally processed bills of millions of rupees for these procurements. Thus the accused persons jointly and severely, in connivance with other accused persons caused huge loss to public exchequer.

NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is actively pursuing the investigation. The accused persons will be produced before the Accountability Court for obtaining their physical remand to proceed further as per law.