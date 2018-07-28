Share:

islamabad - National Book Foundation (NBF) has published a book Muntakhib Kalam: Aziz Hamid Madni under Dr Faheem Shanas Kazmi’s compilation of the Rang-i-Sukhan series.

The book comprising of 146 pages will be available to the readers on a 50 percent discount, said a press release. Aziz Hamid Madni is a prominent poet of 21st century and he has touched the issues of contemporary era in a delicate and refined expression. His work never fails to leave a deep impact on the minds and hearts of readers.

Renowned literary person, Saleem Ahmad once commented on Madni saying ‘the poetic journey of Madni starts from where the journey of Rashid ends.’

The compiler of the book has added the selected works of Madni in the book which will be a valuable asset for the students, teachers and the researchers.