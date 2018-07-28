Share:

RAWALPINDI - One person was injured during an armed clash between the supporters of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and PTI winning candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan at Sihala Bus Terminal on Chakri Road, sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

According to sources, a group of supporters led by Member District Council Chaudhry Imran of former interior minister and independent candidate Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was returning to their homes after offering a funeral prayer in the village when it faced the members of rival group led by Chaudhry Umer on Sihal Bus Terminal at Chakri. They said an exchange of harsh words occurred between the two groups on which supporters of PTI candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan opened indiscriminate firing at Chaudhry Imran group. The rival group also retaliated, which resulted in injuring a person. The locals rushed the injured person to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan took notice of firing incident and ordered Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar Bairooni Javed to go to the incident place and control the law and order situation.