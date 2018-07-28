Share:

LONDON:- Sweltering British temperatures forced even the famously conservative Marylebone Cricket Club into a rare concession -- allowing members to attend a match without a jacket. The MCC -- owner of Lord's cricket ground in London and the guardian of the laws of the game -- normally insists on a strict dress code. "Gentlemen shall wear lounge suits or tailored jacket and trousers, shirt, tie or cravat and shoes with socks," reads their protocol. "Women must wear: dresses; or skirts or trousers (which may be cropped below the knee) or culottes, with blouses or smart tops, and formal shoes, boots or sandals."–AFP