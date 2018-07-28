Share:

islamabad - Most of the private and government offices in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad witnessed low attendance as majority of the voters left for their hometowns to cast votes still have not returned while political workers and supporters of the winning political parties are busy in the victory celebrations.

A large number of people living in the twin cities especially Islamabad left for their hometowns before Election Day and took a leave till Friday so they could also spend quality time with their relatives. “I had to leave for Swat to cast my vote and it was difficult to return within a day after casting my vote so I took more holidays,” said Azam Khan, a government employee.

Taking to APP, he said, “I could not manage to reach my hometown during the last elections to cast my vote which caused a sense of repentance for not fulfilling my national duty. This time I decided to cast my vote even if I had to take some days off from work”.

The twin cities also presented a deserted look on the Election Day since most of the people travelled elsewhere. Munnaza Ali, a lecturer at a university said, “I left for my hometown, Khairpur before the Election Day to cast my vote and will spend time with my parents there.”

She said, “Social media played a vital role in motivating the citizens to vote for the right candidate this time, and educated the people about the importance of their vote which was a very good change”.