ISLAMABAD - Defending champions Pakistan Friday crashed out in the quarterfinals of the WSF Men’s World Junior Team Championship 2018 being held in Chennai, India, as they were hammered by England 0-2.

In the first match of the day, M Uzair was up against James Wyatt. Uzair started brilliantly and won the first game 11-8, but after that, he was completely outclassed by James, who won the second game 11-2, third 11-2, before Uzair taking the fourth 11-8 to take the match into fifth and deciding game, which James easily won 11-2 to register an impressive victory in the 47 minutes and also gave England 1-0 lead.

In the second must-win encounter, Abbas Zeb was up against Nicholas Wall. Abbas failed to handle the pressure and simply provided almost zero resistance which helped Nicholas win the first game 11-9 and second 11-6. Abbas won the third game 11-7 but it was all that he could get from the match, as the English players won the fourth game 11-6 to win the encounter in one hour and one minute to send wild celebrations among England camp.