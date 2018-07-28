Share:

ISLAMABAD - Moody’s Investors Service Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which is all set to form government at the Centre would go to International Monetary Fund (IMF) for external financing.

Moody’s, a major credit rating agency, said PTI appears on track to win the largest number of parliamentary seats in Pakistan’s general elections and has already declared victory although the results remain contested. “We hope PTI will form a majority government with the help of smaller parties and independents,” said Moody’s Investors Service.

Pakistan’s heightened external vulnerability is the chief credit challenge in the near term for a new PTI-led coalition government. Possible policy options would include monetary and fiscal policy tightening, further exchange rate depreciation and turning to the IMF for external financing.

PTI’s economic wizard, Asad Umar, who is expected to be finance minister, has also hinted at approaching IMF for bailout package to build the foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are sharply declining due to massive loan repayments and financing of current account deficit. Reserves are currently $9.5 billion enough to cover less than two months’ imports.

Moody’s said new government would have to initiate reforms to come out of the economic crisis. However, the implementation of such measures may face delays as PTI’s election pledge also includes increasing social spending, reducing taxes as part of tax reform plans and lowering energy costs.

Pakistan’s credit challenges include the country’s very low global competitiveness, institutional weaknesses relating to governance, rule of law, control of corruption and a narrow tax base.

“We expect the ongoing implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will drive improvements in power supply and infrastructure, which should raise economic competitiveness and boost industrial activity,” Moody’s averred. The anti-corruption platform that PTI ran on has the potential to address some long-standing institutional weaknesses, although measures to improve governance and reduce corruption will be challenging for any new government to implement.

Given limited success on tax reform by previous governments, we think the narrowness of the country’s tax base will remain a key challenge for the new government.