Share:

MIRPURKHAS - The Pakistan People’s Party managed to win PS-47 seat after 30 years.

PPP candidate Hari Ram Kishori Lal defeated MQM-P candidate Mujibul Haq by a big margin.

MQM P had being enjoying this seat since 1988. Hari Ram Kishori Lal as senator carried out development works in the city.

He had also given biggest Mega drainage project that was ongoing to change the infrastructure of the city as during heavy rainfall water would not be accumulate at the main roads and rainy water would be drain out from the city through big drainage project.

Sources said that local MQM-P office bearers were confused as they had failed to give any relief to the masses while on the other hand ex-senator Kishori Lal carried out uplift projects in the city.

PPP voters and supporters took out a massive rally on Friday in which bikes, vehicles were included and hundreds of participators danced and raised slogans for their leader Hari Ram Kishori Lal.

The rally passed through different roads and streets and ended at the party office near Gulberg hotel.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that he would work without any discrimination in his constituency and he will fulfill his promises made during election campaign.