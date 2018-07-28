Share:

KAMALIA-The polling process for general elections 2018 in Kamalia started at 8am in the morning and continued till 6pm. A large number of people reached the polling stations early in the morning and used their right to vote. The security agencies had made strict security arrangements. The workers of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remained busy transporting voters from home to the polling stations. However, most of the voters opted to stay at home during noon and came out of their homes in the later part of the day causing long lines to form at polling stations. In the National Assembly constituency NA-113, a total of 410 polling stations were set up where the total number of voters was 438,842. In Provincial Assembly constituency PP-122, as many as 200 polling stations were set up where 221,343 voters used their right to vote.

The voting process continued throughout the day without any unpleasant event and a peaceful atmosphere was seen at all polling stations.

According to unofficial results of 2018 elections, PTI candidate for NA-113 Riaz Fatyana won polls by obtaining 128,274 votes. In PP-122, PTI candidate Ashifa Riaz Fatyana won election with 62,939 votes. The PTI workers celebrated their success with fireworks and dance to the beat of drums. Sweets were also distributed by the PTI workers throughout the city. A large number of PTI workers and supporters gathered at Fatyana House to congratulate their leaders.