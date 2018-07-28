Share:

rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared Mehmood Town, Dhamial Road, Rawalpindi as an illegal housing scheme and directed its owner to stop illegal advertisements and development work.

According to Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA Jamshaid Aftab, the advertisements of the project are illegal and unauthorized as it is unapproved from RDA. The owner of Mehmood Town has been issued a notice under Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Sub-division Rules and has been warned to immediately stop the development work and advertisement otherwise the site office will be sealed. The Authority has advised the citizens in their own interest not to invest in any illegal/unauthorized housing scheme which have been declared illegal by RDA. The RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said that the Director General RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, illegal booking offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.