Share:

rawalpindi - The security staff of a private housing society has foiled a house robbery bid and caught a gang of three robbers, informed sources on Friday. The robbers were later handed over to Rawat police. A case was lodged against them besides recovering the stolen items from their possession, sources said.

The detained robbers were identified as Zelan Sadiq, Aqeel and an unknown man. According to sources, the security staff of a private housing society received information that a robber stormed into a house number 41, street 37, Sector C in Phase 8 by cutting the grills of the kitchen and looted gold ornaments, mobile phones and other valuables. Seeing the security staff, the robber hid into water tank on the rooftop of the house, however, the security staff caught the robber. During investigation, the robber Zelan revealed that he had another accomplice who was sitting in a taxi cab at Sector A. The security staff called Rawat police and carried out raid in Sector A and arrested the second robber. Later on, the police party conducted a raid in Pirwadhai and held the third robber and shifted all of them to police station for further investigation. The robbers, during investigation, also confessed burgling houses in Sector C, Lake View Area, Usman Bloc and Sector F-8/1 of Islamabad. Police have lodged case against the robbers and begun investigation.