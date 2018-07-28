Share:

LAHORE - The returning officers Friday summoned all candidates of NA-131 and NA-129 on applications moved by PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafique and PTI’s Aleem Khan for recounting of votes in their constituencies.

PTI chief Imran Khan won the seat of NA-131 by defeating Saad Rafiq while PML-N candidate Ayaz Sadiq won the seat of NA-129 from Aleem Khan.

However, both the runners-up moved the applications to the returning officers, seeking recounting of votes.

The ROs summoned all the candidates for Saturday (today) in person or through representatives for recounting process.

The complainants said they were not provided Form 45 at the time of compilation of results while their polling agents were forcibly ousted from the polling stations.

They said the polling agents were not present there during the process of counting and preparation of the Form 45.

The ballot papers which had been discarded/rejected by the presiding officers were not shown to the polling agents that raised many questioned on transparency of the results, they said.

The complainants prayed the returning officers to allow their applicants under Section 90(6) of Election Act, 2017 for recounting of the votes.

In a separate application of Aleem Khan against PML-N candidate Yasin Sohal, the RO issued notice to Yasin Sohal of PML-N from PP-162.