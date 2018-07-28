Share:

LAHORE - The caretaker Punjab government has set the high salary limit for officers appointed in public sector companies, authorities, autonomous bodies and foundations, says a Finance Department notificaiton.

All types of project allowances, pay packages, market based salaries and any other special dispensation, as per of the regular pay, shall be discontinued with effect from July 2018, the notification stated. “All previous notifications in this behalf including operation of review and rationalization committee shall stand obviated” the notification adds. The officers appointed shall only be entitled to draw pay and such allowances as admissible to them in their own pay scales in their departments plus deputation allowance. Only deputation allowance, @ 20% of the basic pay scales, that too maximum of Rs 12,000 per month will be allowed.

Moreover, as per the notification, the administrative secretary of the company or authority will review performance of the said entity against their stated objectives. Earlier, there was least administrative control of the department head on such companies and authorities.

All the administrative secretaries have been directed to implement the new policy and furnish the implementation certificate to the Finance Department, the document adds.

Earlier, there was no upper limit for the officers’ salary posted in the companies and authorities.

The officers had been drawing salaries from such entities without following any criteria and to the pleasure of the then regime. The officers had been drawing from Rs 0.5 million to Rs 1.5 million and even more. Ahad Cheema, Ali Jan Khan, Rashid Mehmood Langrial, Najam Shah and many others were among those who got salary in lacs. The chief secretary, the provincial administrative head, was drawing only Rs 173,000 while junior officers he posted in companies and authorities were getting in millions. This damaged morale of the honest and hardworking officers in the bureaucracy.

The issue of winding up of at least 36 companies was on the caretaker cabinet agenda. The government had laid down a procedure to close down any public sector company and conveyed to the administrative departments. The cabinet had minutely observed the companies’ cases before taking any decision.

JAVED IQBAL