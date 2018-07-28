Share:

RAWALPINDI : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi — who is in jail after his conviction in the ephedrine smuggling case — in Satellite Town and met with his family members.

Sharif was also accompanied by former federal information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

According to sources, Sharif expressed his empathy with the family members over the life imprisonment of Abbasi. Abbasi’s family members included his wife, son Emad Abbasi, two daughters and the son-in-law, the sources said. The MPL-N chief also assured his full support to Abbasi family in their testing time, they said.

Later, Sharif left for the federal capital to participate in an all-Party conference.

Sharif also tweeted, “Just visited the residence of Hanif Abbasi to express my solidarity with his family. Hanif Abbasi is an important PML-N leader. He was removed from electoral race to benefit one “ladla”. Glad that his family remains strong and steadfast.”