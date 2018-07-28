Share:

KARACHI - The Returning Officers in Karachi on Friday rejected two identical applications moved by Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf candidate Ashraf Qureshi, who pleaded to recount the votes.

PML-N leader Rana Mashood moved an application on behalf of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking recounting of votes in NA-249 constituency of Karachi that was won by PTI candidate Faisal Vawda after a close contest.

The RO Naveed Spoomro after hearing initial arguments from the plaintiff side, rejected the plea on the non-maintainability ground, and directed the plaintiff to approach to the election tribunal.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Faisal Vawda won the seat after a close contest by 600 votes, beating Shehbaz Sharif, who secured 34626 votes in the general election of 2018. Similarly, PTI leader Asharaf Qureshi who lost NA-253, has challenged the result and moved with the plea to recount the voles, but the RO has rejected his plea and directed to file an application to the election tribunal. MQM candidate Usama Qadri won the seat by taking lead of over 13000, Usama secured 52,426 votes and PTI candidate Ashraf Qureshi got 39145 votes.

The plaitnff submitted that his polling agents were not allowed during the counting of votes, and the agents were directed to leave the polling stations.

The RO rejected the plea and directed him to submit a plea in election tribunal.