Missy fails to qualify for worlds

IRVINE - Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin vowed to fight on in her bid to return to swimming's summit in time for 2020 Tokyo Games Thursday after a setback at US Championships. Franklin followed up a disappointing 100m freestyle on Wednesday by failing to reach the final of the 200m free. The results mean Franklin will miss out on the Pan Pacific championships in Tokyo next month as well next year's world championships in South Korea, the most important international meetings heading into Tokyo 2020. "I'm pretty disappointed, I definitely wanted to be better," said Franklin, who was swimming just her fourth meet since double shoulder surgery in January 2017. "I am learning a lot about patience throughout this," said Franklin, but her voice broke as she acknowledged her disappointment.–AFP

Olympic family of Pakistan greets Imran

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan and Olympic family of Pakistan have congratulated Imran Khan on successfully leading his party in the General Elections 2018 and securing the mandate of the people. “We congratulate Imran personally for his becoming the Prime Minister, when he is needed most to take the country on a path of peace and prosperity. We are very supportive of his vision of youth development, poverty alleviation, equal opportunities for all.” He said: “Sports can act as catalyst for all that he desires to achieve. It can encourage the 25 million children that he spoke of, to get back into school. It can create job opportunities for the 8% unemployed youth whom he yearns to help.”–Staff Reporter

PCB asks PDCA to form new constitution

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has blacklisted Zaheer Uddin Babar for misusing powers and corruption in Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association (PDCA) and directed the association to form a new constitution within three months. The PCB notification reads: “Certain complaints with regard to corruption and misuse of authority by Zaheer Uddin Babar were received. On the basis of report submitted by two PCB officials, PCB has directed the PDCA to prepare a constitution under supervision of PCB within three months. “Till the formulation of PDCA constitution and subsequent approval, funds for domestic tournaments, international tours and domestic/international meetings are discontinued with immediate effect,” it reads and adds: “Zaheer has been found guilty, so he shall be blacklisted and not reinstated under any circumstances.”–Staff Reporter

Babar Masih clinches snooker title

ISLAMABAD - Former IBSF World team event champion Babar Masih clinched The Potters Open Snooker Championship 2018 title after defeating Shafi Khan alias Red & White by 4-2 in the final here at The Potters Snooker Academy, Pak PWD Colony. Islamabad Billiards & Snooker Association (IBSA) secretary M Faheem Anwar was the chief guest and distributed cash awards among the winners. Also present there were former Asian snooker champion Hamza Akbar, The Potters Snooker Academy CEO Khurram Khan and Abdul Rahim. More than 60 prominent players of Rawalpindi and Islamabad took part in the 10-day championship. Former Asian champion Hamza Akbar also took part in the event and won Rs 5,000 for being semifinalist and Rs 5,000 for performing the highest break of 115 in the first frame of his very first match. The cash prizes of Rs 60,000 were distributed amongst the position holders. Winner Babar Masih received Rs 30,000, runner-up Shafi Khan Rs 15,000 and semifinalist M Saleem Rs 5,000.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Women archers in action during the opening day of the two-day Punjab Cup Women Archery Championship at Punjab Stadium. Saira Dilshad (Lahore), Ishrat (Jhang) and Hina (Bahawalpur) excelled 70m event while Lahore’s Rimsha, Bahawalpur’s Farah Abbasi, Noorul Huda of Multan and Jhang’s Samia dominated 30m event.–SBP