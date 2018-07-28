Share:

rawalpindi - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi on Friday claimed to have arrested an alleged terrorist belonging to a banned outfit and recovered an explosive from his possession.

A case has also been registered against the suspected terrorist with CTD Rawalpindi Police Station. According to an official of CTD, the department received information from its own sources that the alleged terrorist was hiding in Thalian Village, near Motorway Interchange and was planning a terrorist activity.

The CTD Rawalpindi carried out a raid at Thalian near Motorway Interchange and nabbed the suspected terrorist identified as Abdul Majid, son of Arshad Ali, with links to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). CTD officials also recovered explosives, safety fuse wire and detonators.

The official also claimed that the terrorist was carrying the explosive to launch an attack on office of personnel of an intelligence agency located in the area. A case, number 18/2018 was registered against the terrorist under sections 4/5 Explosive Substances Act (ESA) and 7 Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) with Police Station (PS) CTD Rawalpindi. Further investigation was underway to obtain information about plans of the terrorist, the official said.