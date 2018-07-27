Share:

Terrorism is one of the biggest problems in Pakistan due to which we are not saved. Terrorists always attack the schools, colleges, universities, hospital and many more and killing the students and small kids marble heartedly. We could observer that in this month, we have faced many attacks where we have lost precious lives. The recent attack in Mastung was the most terrible attack in complete Pakistan where more than 150 people died. Still the terrorists are attacking and killing our leaders which is very much bad for our country. So for this government should provide more and more securities in order to save our students and leaders.

Karima Rahim Baksh

Makran, July 26.