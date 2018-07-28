Share:

KASUR-Three persons including a woman and minor boy died in different incidents of drowning and road accidents here the other day. According to police, a woman, wife of Rashid Ahmed and resident of Bherian Kalan, was washing vegetables on the bank of BRB Canal. Her two-year-old son Abdullah, who accompanied her mother, slipped and fell into the canal. The Rescue 1122 recovered his body from Mandi Usmanwala.

In another incident, a man died while six others including women and children sustained injuries in collision between a passenger van and trailer on Multan Road near Pattoki Bypass. The van was on the way to Sahiwal from Lahore when the incident occurred. The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzaq. The injured included Zohaib, Fatima Bibi, Zehra Bibi, Sumera Bibi, Sana Bibi, and Raheela Bibi. They were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

Similarly, a woman was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley on Handal Road in Kot Radha Kishan. The deceased was identified as Hanifan Bibi. She was resident of Kot Mehtab Khan.

HIGH PRICES OF MEAT

The prices of beef and mutton have skyrocketed in Kasur district. Butchers are selling beef at Rs450 and mutton at Rs1,000. The official rate of beef is Rs350 and of mutton is Rs750. Sale of meat at higher prices is going on with impunity in Kasur. Moreover, the meat is substandard and of low quality. Locals demand the authorities concerned take action against the malpractice.

Man held with over 1kg hashish

Police claimed to have nabbed a man with a large quantity of drugs here the other day. A team of Mustafabad police, on a tip-off, picketed on Daftu Road and arrested drug-peddler identified as Farman. The police recovered more than 1kg of hashish from his possession and put him behind bars.