Share:

WASHINGTON - The United States expressed concern on Friday about "flaws" in the campaign process leading up to the Pakistani election this week.

"These included constraints placed on freedoms of expression and association during the campaign period that were at odds with Pakistani authorities’ stated goal of a fully fair and transparent election," the State Department said in a statement. In a statement, the State Department pulled up the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan regarding flaws in the pre-voting electoral process.

It further stated that they are in agreement with the conclusion of the European Union Election Observation Mission, whose report notes that while there were positive changes to the legal framework for elections in Pakistan, these were overshadowed by restrictions on freedom of expression and unequal campaign opportunities.

It further expressed concerns about the participation of terrorism-affiliated individuals contesting elections but applauded the citizens for rejecting them in the elections. "The United States commends the courage of the Pakistani people, including many women, who turned out to vote and showed resolve to determine their country's future," the statement read.

It also condemned the terrorist attacks that 'marred' the election process, and offered condolences to the victims and their families.

The US announced that it will continue to 'encourage broadening opportunities for political participation for all Pakistanis, and for the further strengthening of legitimate, democratic institutions."

"As Pakistan's elected leaders form a new government, the United States will look for opportunities to work with them to advance our goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia."