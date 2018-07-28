Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday said that the voter turnout in the National Assembly elections remained 51.85 per cent.

While highest voter turnout of 55.09 per cent was recorded in the Punjab assembly elections followed by Sindh 48.11, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 45.52 and Balochistan assembly 51.85 per cent.

In a related development, the ECP announced results on eight hundred and thirty two seats of the National and four provincial assemblies.

According to ECP spokesperson only eight election results, including three National Assemble Seats NA-30, NA-259 and NA-270, were still awaited.

The awaited results mostly include from the far-flung areas of Balochistan.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has so far secured one hundred and fourteen seats in the National Assembly followed by PML-N 63, PPP 43, independents 14, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal eleven, MQM six, Pakistan Muslim League five and two each by Balochistan National Party and the Grand Democratic Alliance.

In Punjab Assembly, he said, the PML-N is leading the tally with one hundred and twenty seven seats followed by PTI 123, independents 29, PML seven, PPPP 6, and one each by Balochistan Awami Party, Pakistan Muslim League-F and Pakistan Awami Raj.

As for Sindh assembly, the PPPP is leading the tally with seventy four seats, PTI twenty two, MQM Pakistan 16, Grand Democratic Alliance eleven, and two each by independents and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is leading in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly with sixty seven seats followed by MMA ten, Awami National Party six and five each by independents and Pakistan Muslim League-N.