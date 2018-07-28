Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-Former Punjab governor Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khosa, who contested the election on the PTI's ticket, has lost NA-190 DG Khan-II seat, a day after he was mistakenly declared victorious.

The Election Commission corrected the clerical error and issued a revised Form 47. According to revised Form No-47, issued by Returning Officer Munir Hussain Gill, it is narrated that "due to clerical error in entering number of votes of Mr Amjad Farooq Khosa regarding polling station No. 205 Boys Middle School, Moshin Abad in result management system RMS, after rectification of the clerical error the revised Form 47 has been compiled".

The spokesperson for the district returning officer said that the votes of one polling station had been omitted when submitting the vote count due to a clerical error on Thursday. The error was corrected and a new revised form has been issued. The new revised form shows that Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa bagged 71,964 votes while independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa beat him by getting 72,189 votes with a margin 225 votes. Before it, vote margin between them was 110.

It is big shock for Zulfiqar Khosa family, because two sons of Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khosa, namely Saifuddin Khosa and Dost Muhammad Khosa have already lost the elections 2018 from PP-288 and PP-289 & NA-191 respectively.

In NA-190 which is comprised of rural and tribal area voters, a nip and tuck contest was already expected between the two cousins. Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa had left the PML-N on June 30, 2018, the last day of submission of party ticket, apparently without any solid reason.

Zulfiqar Khosa is disgruntled leader of the PML-N and last month, he joined PTI. He got education from Queen's Marry College, Lahore (1941-46), and from Aitchison College, Lahore (1946-54).

He was first elected as the member of West Pakistan Assembly in 1962 at the age of 26 years, being the youngest member in the House. He also remained MPA for nine consecutive times, which is a record in itself. He has served the province as minister holding the portfolios of education, irrigation & power, C&W, finance, P&D, local government & rural development, and senior minister/senior advisor.

He has also served as Punjab governor from August 12, 1999 to till the imposition of Martial Law on 12th of October 1999. Last time, he was senator of PML-N from March 2012 to March 2018.

Sardar Amjad Farooq was born on September 4, 1950. After graduation from Government College, Lahore, he obtained the degree of LLB in 1971 from Punjab University Law College. He served as vice chairman of District Council during 1982-85 and 1988-90. He served as MPA during 1985-88 and 1988-90; and returned to the Punjab Assembly for the third term in general elections 2008 as an independent candidate. He also remained MNA during 1990-93 and 1997-99. Last time he was MNA of PML-N (2013-18).