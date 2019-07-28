Share:

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said on Sunday that the board has decided tp send notices to around 100,000 non-filers who own a house bigger than 500 yards or an above 1000cc car, according to a report by Radio Pakistan.

While speaking a media conference in Islamabad, The FBR chairman said that the non-filers will be brought to the tax net and the date for filing taxes has been extended up to two months to facilitate non-filers to file their returns.

The FBR member also noted that in efforts to increase tax collection, the body's priority would be to give leeway to the poor people.