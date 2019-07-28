Share:

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) government has introduced “Emergency Alert PMDA”, a smart phone application, to inform and update the citizens about the weather conditions and natural disasters.

According to details, the app developed by the KP government would provide first-hand latest data about disasters and about relief and rescue activities.

KP chief minister Mehmood Khan has instructed to introduce the app due to the current monsoon season which has caused land sliding and disasters in the upper areas of KP.