ISLAMABAD - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan armed forces will continue ensuring the defence and security of the country with their sweat and blood, as he urged the world to facilitate regional peace.

The statement of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) came in the backdrop of the martyrdom of 10 Pakistani soldiers on Saturday in two separate attacks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while condoling the martyrdom of 10 soldiers in North Waziristan and Balochistan, saluted the armed forces personnel, who continued to sacrificing their lives to keep the nation safe.

Six soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when they were attacked by terrorists from across Afghan border near Gurbaz, in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The martyrs, who were part of a border patrol, included Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar, and Sepoy Ahsan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

In the second incident, four Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan personnel were martyrdom when they were fired upon by terrorists during a combing operation between Hushab and Turbat in Balochistan province.

The martyrs included Captain Aqib, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah, ISPR reported.

“We shall ensure defence and security of motherland at the cost of our sweat and blood,” the army chief was quoted as saying by ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on his official twitter handle.

General Bajwa paid salute to the martyrs, and their families. “These are dying efforts of frustrated inimical forces while Pakistan moves from stability to enduring peace. It’s time for the world to facilitate regional peace,” he added.

The attacks come days after the Pakistani civilian and military leadership discussed the regional security situation and Afghan peace with their American counterparts. The US leadership has acknowledged the contributions of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and its role in the Afghan peace process.

In another tweet, the ISPR DG said that shahadat of the soldiers was a reflection of the sacrifices Pakistan has been making for peace in the region.

While security of tribal areas has been improved with efforts now focused to solidify border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilise Balochistan, said the chief spokesman of the army. “Their efforts shall IA [InSha Allah] fail,” he added.

“I salute our armed forces personnel, who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

He expressed his condolences and prayed for the families of the brave soldiers, including an officer, martyred while fighting the terrorists.

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said the brave soldiers who lay down their lives to ensure the security of their countrymen live on forever.

“They lay down their lives so that we may live, but they live on forever,” the president said in a tweet reacting to the martyrdom of the ten armed forces personnel.

Dr Alvi expressed his condolences to the families of the brave soldiers. “Salute to this country and its valiant armed forces who keep on producing such brave people,” he added.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi described the martyrdom of Captain Aqib and other armed forces personnel as a great addition to the long list of sacrifices by the valiant forces of the country.

“Those trying to harm Pakistan will always fail and remain without achieving their evil objectives, InSha Allah, and the Armed Forces and people of Pakistan will foil their every conspiracy and attempt,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Pavez Elahi further said that the entire nation salutes those who laid down their lives and their great parents from the depth of their hearts. He prayed that Almighty Allah bless the souls of the martyred and grant patience and solace to their bereaved families.