LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) carried out a special dengue awareness campaign at Allah Ho Chowk in Johar Town. Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf leader Ijaz Ch led the event highlighting precautionary measures to fend off the disease. LWMC MD Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, GM Operations Sohail Malik and other company workers joined the drive. A special camp was installed to brief people about the importance of cleanliness and their integral role in maintaining cleanliness.