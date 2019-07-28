Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday saluted the Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred by the terrorists on Pak-Afg border and Balochistan.

READ MORE: Hearing of drugs case against Rana Sana Ullah adjourned till August 09

The prime minister stated this in a tweet after 10 Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in two separate terrorist attacks in Balochistan province and in North Waziristan tribal district from across the Pak-Afghan border.

PM Imran Khan took to his twitter account to share, “I salute our armed forces personnel who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe.”

READ MORE: SC larger bench to decide duration of life sentence

The first incident took place in North Waziristan tribal district where six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when terrorists opened fire on them from across the Pak-Afghan border.

In the other incident, four security personnel including an officer were martyred when terrorists opened fire on Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops near Turbat of the province.