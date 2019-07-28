Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday saluted the Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred by the terrorists on Pak-Afg border and Balochistan.

The prime minister stated this in a tweet after 10 Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in two separate terrorist attacks in Balochistan province and in North Waziristan tribal district from across the Pak-Afghan border.

PM Imran Khan took to his twitter account to share, “I salute our armed forces personnel who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe.”

I salute our armed forces personnel who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe. My condolences & prayers go to the families of the10 brave soldiers, including an officer, martyred fighting terrorists in North Waziristan & Balochistan today. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 27, 2019

The first incident took place in North Waziristan tribal district where six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when terrorists opened fire on them from across the Pak-Afghan border.

In the other incident, four security personnel including an officer were martyred when terrorists opened fire on Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops near Turbat of the province.