MANAMA : Bahrain has executed three people convicted in two separate cases, one a case of “terrorism” and killing a police officer, and the second related to the killing of a mosque imam, the public prosecutor has said.

Human rights groups had been warning against the execution of two men, Ali Mohamed Hakeem al-Arab and Ahmed Isa Ahmed Isa al-Malali.

Malali and Arab were convicted in a mass trial involving 60 people in January 2018. Both had exhausted all possible judicial appeals.

A last-minute appeal to stop their imminent execution was also issued by the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnès Callamard.

Callamard said in a statement the men were allegedly tortured, prevented from attending their trial and sentenced to death in absentia.