MIRPURKHAS- A teenage boy was slaughtered by unknown persons at village Patel Dayo Kolhi in the limit of taluka police station here on Saturday. Police said that body of the 10-years-old boy Naresh was recovered from the sugarcane field as he was slaughtered with a sharp-edge instrument. His body was shifted to mortuary of civil hospital for post-mortem and later after legal formality body was handed over to heirs. Panic was spread in the area. Taluka police after taking statements of deceased’s family members and relatives, detained his aunt Shremti Aneeta as suspected accused and shifted her to women police station for interrogation. Taluka police were conducting the investigation as no murder case of this incident was lodged with concerned police station till filing of the news.