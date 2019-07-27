Share:

LONDON-The British computer hacker who helped stop a major cyber-attack affecting the NHS in 2017 has avoided a jail sentence in the US over malicious hacking charges. In April, 25-year-old Marcus Hutchins pleaded guilty to two charges of making malicious software, or malware.

Prosecutors alleged that the malware let cyber-criminals steal online banking details from internet users. Hutchins admitted to creating two programs known as Kronos and UPAS Kit. Since Hutchins’ arrest in 2017, he has remained in the US on bail.

The judge presiding at Hutchins’ hearing, JP Stadtmueller, said that the 25-year-old would face one year of supervised release.

However, he would be allowed to return to the UK and would not have to pay any fines. Hutchins had faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

British hacker loses bid to omit evidence Arrested cyber-expert ‘had used drugs’ In court documents filed earlier this year, investigators acknowledged that Hutchins, known online as MalwareTech, was no longer involved in creating malware. He created Kronos and UPAS Kit between 2012 and 2015 but later switched towards ethical hacking and cyber-security research.