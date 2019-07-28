Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Head Balloki Barrage where he reviewed the situation of arrival and discharge of water. He was briefed about the restoration and upgrading of the project. He was informed that embankments of the barrage and rivers have been strengthened before the flood threats.

The CM said water level should be monitored in rivers round the clock. He said water discharge capacity of Head Balloki has been increased due to its restoration and up-gradation and now this barrage has the capacity to discharge 380,000 Cusecs of floodwater. He said water level is being monitored at rivers of Jhelum, Chenab and Sindh.

He directed that the land eroded due to the change in the course of rivers should be estimated. An effective planning and strategy should be made to control the erosion of land in Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan. He said the plan to set up museum at Head Balloki Barrage should be completed immediately. The chief minister said the government has approved the Water Act and the implementation of this legislation will help control the wastage of water.

He said he will also visit other barrages of the province. The secretary irrigation briefed the chief minister on the water input and discharge at the barrage. State Minister Zartaj Gul, Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Kaneez Fatima and other senior officials attended the meeting.