Share:

Lahore - Scholars from different religions and faiths on Saturday called for unity among all communities and urged the government to create an atmosphere at provincial and national levels where everyone can play an active role in the promotion of peace and peaceful coexistence. The seminar titled ‘Interfaith Harmony’ was held at Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (PILAC) and large number of university students from diverse backgrounds participated. Expressing their views, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) member Mufti Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Bishop Azad Marshal, Baha’i community member Dr Faramarz Roshani, Father Nadeem Francis, Hindu leader Amarnath Randhawa, and Sikh scholar Prof Kalyan Singh urged the people to develop the spirit of coexistence by maintaining religious harmony and peace.