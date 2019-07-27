Share:

ISLAMABAD-As Eid Al-Azha is fast approaching, many cattle traders belonging to far-flung areas of the country have started appearing in different sectors of federal capital to attract customers.

Citizens are seen visiting different localities for buying sacrificial animals and traders have also started roaming in streets with their animals to attract buyers. According to residents of the capital, small-sized animals, particularly goats and sheep, have arrived in Islamabad, with their prices starting from Rs25,000 to 75,000. A resident of G-6 said that the traders were demanding high prices for sacrificial animals. A buyer Zain looking to purchase an animal, said: “My children forced me to buy an animal soon so they could spend time with it.”

“Buying and selling sacrificial animals is my business and source of income,” Says a trader Ikram. “I have no permanent business and this is my only business. We wait for this Eid season”, he added. A trader Zubair said that due to the high cost of fodder, transportation of animals and high fees of cattle market, owners were contributing to an increase in cattle prices on the occasion of Eid-UL Azha.

Despite exorbitant prices of sacrificial animals, the sales are expected to go up with the arrival of the festival. However, buyers expected that prices would come down once more animals arrive in capital.

The residents also demanded the government to enforce a price mechanism so that they could purchase sacrificial animals on reasonable rates.