United States President Donald Trump’s comment during the meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan about Kashmir and India was not a misstatement. In fact, ever since Donald Trump, responding to Khan’s request for U.S. assistance to resolve the issue of Kashmir, said that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also asked Trump to mediate the Kashmir dispute, there have been waves in the international relations and diplomatic situation between South Asia and the US. Despite India’s rebuttals that Modi had not made any such request and the Indian media’s attempt to downplay the statements as a gaffe, the issue will not subside any soon, and other countries have joined in on giving their stance too.

One such country is China. While commenting on Trump’s mediation offer to help resolve the Kashmir issue, China on Friday said it supported the international community, including the United States, in playing a constructive role in improving Pakistan-India relations through dialogue. Adding her support to US and the international community’s role in negotiating peace in Kashmir, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “We hope the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue.”

While it may be appealing for India to see China’s statement as a deliberate diplomatic move to support Pakistan, this stance by China is the most reasonable one that would form the sensible opinion of nearly any non-party country to this conflict. All stakeholders and regional powers in the region want an end to the conflict and a resolution to Kashmir. Peace in Kashmir lies not just in China or Pakistan’s benefit, but all neighbouring areas of the region. Instability in this small region between India and Pakistan has been a security weakness for the whole Southern Asian region.

The doubling down of the US administration of Trump’s comments, and other countries reaffirming the position should not come as a surprise to India. It largely exacerbated the situation for itself in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, where it deliberately escalated the conflict with Pakistan to a point where even nuclear war seemed a possibility, despite our best efforts to resist striking back. This set off alarm bells in the US and across the world of a potential nuclear conflict occurring in a major reason. Even outside its friendship with Pakistan, China has major incentive for wanting some end to the decades long Kashmir conflict, and India ought to remove itself from jingoistic sentiment enough to see the reality.