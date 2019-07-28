Share:

KASUR - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Head Balloki Barrage where he examined the inflow and outflow of water.

The CM was briefed by the Secretary Irrigation Department about the maintenance and upgradation program of Head Balloki Barrage and about the current water flow regarding flood in the other rivers of Punjab. The CM also inspected flood situation at Head Balloki Barrage by aerial view.

Addressing the media, the CM said that Punjab government had alerted all the departments concerned due to the probable fear of flood. He added that embankments of Head Balloki Barrage and other rivers were repaired and strengthened in advance. The water flow in rivers including Jehlam, Chenab, and Sindh were being monitored 24/7. He added that the upgradation program of Head Balloki had made it capable of passing 380,000 cusecs water. The chief minister said that the government would estimate the loss caused by erosion.

“Effective planning and strategies will be made for the future to avoid erosions in the areas of Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan,” he said, and adding that the project of establishing a museum at Head Balloki would be completed soon. “The Public Information Centre will provide historical facts and information about the barrage.” The CM said that Punjab government had approved Water Act whose implementation would prevent the wastage of water. “I came here to assess the situation, and I will also visit the other barrages of Punjab in near future,” he said.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Chairperson Woman Protection Authority Punjab Kaneez Fatima, Secretary Irrigation Department, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Commissioner Lahore Division and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.