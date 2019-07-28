Share:

MULTAN - Unidentified armed men shot and killed a doctor for putting up resistance in the precincts of Basti Malook police station on Saturday. According to police, six robbers barged into the house of Dr Imtiaz and shot him dead and injured his wife during dacoity attempt. Police team headed by SP investigation collected the evidence from the crime scene. After registering the case, police claimed to have arrested four outlaws while their two accomplices are on large. Further investigation was underway.