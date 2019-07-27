Share:

LOS ANGELES - US President Donald Trump has demanded that Sweden free A$AP Rocky. The 30-year-old rap star has been in jail since July 5, after he was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, prior to a music festival and charged with assault causing bodily harm. Rocky is being detained pending a trial, which is due to start on July 30, but Trump has taken to Twitter to demand that he is freed immediately. He tweeted: ‘’Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky. ‘’Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky.’’ Trump previously revealed he had spoken to the Swedish Prime Minister on the phone about the case after Kanye West asked him to intervene. He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ‘’Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly.