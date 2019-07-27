Share:

ISLAMABAD-After doing consecutive operations to retrieve the acquired land for development of Sector E-12 and its onward propagation in national media, the city managers once again went into hibernation as there is no further advancement towards the development of the sector.

The last anti-encroachment operation was held in the first week of April and after that the city managers are completely silent leaving the task unfinished. Though the continuous operations had helped few property dealers to earn millions by selling their plots in Sector E-12 but insiders claim that real owners who have been waiting to get possession of their plots since decades would have to wait further as development of the sector is still a distant dream. Capital Development Authority (CDA) had sold plots to 4,099 buyers in 1989 but failed to deliver them to the buyers because they could not move out local landowners from the area to begin development work after clearing their pending dues and compensation.

When the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed assumed the acting charge of Chairman CDA, it was envisioned that he would be able to start development work of the sector after getting possession of land. But sources told The Nation that the whole move was likely to become useless as the locals were preparing to take over the abandoned land again due to lack of development work over retrieved land.

E-12 was first announced in the 1970s, and the CDA acquired land for around 5,000 housing units. The sector spreads over 777 acres and consists of six ‘mouzas’, Dharek Mohri, Bhakar Mohri, Bhakkar Fateh Baksh, Bara Darri, Sari Saral and Golra Sharif.

Currently, a total of 17 sectors are stalled because of negligence of CDA resulting in extreme shortage of affordable housing for the citizens while its continuous failure to complete the sectors forced people to invest in private housing schemes and even in unauthorised ventures.

The stalled sectors include C-13, C-14, C-15, C-16, D-13, E-13, F-13, H-16, I-17, I-12, I-15, Kuri Model Village, Park Enclave II and Chatta Bakhtawar. In the absence of affordable housing units, over 100 legal and illegal housing societies have been launched in Islamabad while its rural areas have also witnessed a mushroom growth of development.

The development of these sectors demand a comprehensive plan with full backing of the government because the matter involves complex issues ranging from litigation to financial needs while the capacity of the CDA is also a major problem.