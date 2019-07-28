Share:

Foreign affairs and defense experts while speaking on the outcome of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States, have said the US can persuade India to begin talks with Pakistan.

Talking to NNI on Sunday they argued Pakistan should not make such promises with the US regarding Afghanistan, which is out of their capacity however Pakistan can play the role of facilitator in the reconciliation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the United States from 22-23 August 2019 on the invitation of President Donald Trump. This was the first such high-level visit after 4 years. The visit took place in the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Pakistan and the United States during last over 10 years because of diverse perception about the conflict in Afghanistan and its possible solution.

Former ambassador Mian Sanaullah said as long as Pakistan is able to deliver its commitment especially in case of Afghanistan and terrorism the relationship would be helpful to get our way in securing funds.

"The US cannot help us in changing the basic Indian views on Kashmir. At best it may persuade India to start bilateral dialogue with us on all outstanding issues, a shift from no talk to talk mode," Mian Sana told

NNI.

"Trust comes as long as the two sides feel that they are promoting and not hurting their national interests. It is inevitable that the US would praise Pakistan if it tangibly delivers whatever deliverable commitment Imran Khan has made in Washington," he said.

Retired army brigadier Ishaq Ahmed Khattak, who is associated with Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan House, said long awaited by some and aspiration for some, Prime Minister's visit to the U.S carries a

jubilation moment for the supporters of PTI in specific and positive to the neutrals, a negative critical opportunity for the anti-segment and surprise for the Indian.

"Looking at the outcome so far which is to emerge in tangible form in times to come, yet the visit does carry a positive note for the ruling party. The response of the expatriates in America was unpresented and probably a surprise for the opponents. Yet the positivity can be attributed towards the sitting leadership," Khattak said.

He said the meeting between the two leaders, the gestures and body language was also positive, adding the discussion areas were as perceived less the mention of Kashmir by President Trump.

"Afghanistan is believed to be the reason for re-engagement of both states. The U.S is desperately trying to reach at positive resolve in Afghanistan context, and Pakistan is probably the only route to settlement. Therefore, the closeness and positivity are witnessed," he said.

Khattak said Pakistan is yet again asked to deliver on Taliban end but how, and is it in the hands of those who are promising.

Former ambassador and head of America Desk at the Foreign Office Burhan-ul-Islam said the visit provided an important opportunity for the leaders to share their views and assessments.

"Our side offered to help to bring the Taliban and the Kabul leadership on the negotiating table, while cautioning against undue expectation considering the complexity of the conflict and our limitation," he told

NNI.

"To our pleasant surprise, Kashmir conflict received significant attention in Washington as President Trump while responding to a journalist's question mentioned that he had been approached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help finding a solution to the conflict as a mediator or arbitrator," the former ambassador said.

He opined that President Trump's statement brought the Kashmir conflict on the center table of global political scene.

Salaman Ali, lecturer at the Department School of Politics and International Relations, says the visit has induced a new life into the foreign policy posture of Pakistan and effective charm offensive of prime minister.

"The prime minister out forward Pakistani perspective on Afghan peace process, its role, importance and sacrifices in war on terror, and significance of Kashmir dispute. It amicably created a perception of relationship 'reset' between USA and Pakistan which were struggling earlier and could not find appropriate references particularly after discontinuation of the strategic dialogue," he concluded