At least five people were killed and 18 others suffered injuries in rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least five people lost their lives due to heavy rains and gusty winds.

The casualties have been reported in Peshawar, Swabi and other areas of the province. Rescue officials have shifted the bodies and the injured to medical facilities for treatment.

Earlier on July 23, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued an alert about heavy rain and thunderstorm in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Wednesday till Saturday.